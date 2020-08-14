Mattoon woman pleads guilty to stolen property charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A woman was ordered to pay restitution and other court fees after she admitted trying to sell a computer she knew was stolen.

Breeanna D. Brishke, 26, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of stolen property accusing her of having the stolen computer during July 2019.

The original charge in the case was felony including the allegation that Brishke has a prior theft conviction. That allegation was removed with the agreement reached and her guilty plea was to a misdemeanor offense.

The restitution was one of the terms of the two-year probation sentence she received. Brishke was also ordered to have no contact with a Mattoon pawn shop where she tried to sell the computer.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

