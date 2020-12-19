 Skip to main content
Mattoon woman sentenced for vehicle theft, injuring officer
CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to prison followed by probation for stealing a vehicle and injuring a police officer.

Latasha N. Mason, 28, of Mattoon, received the sentence for her conviction on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting police.

Mason, Latasha N.

Mason

She pleaded guilty to the charges in October with no agreement on the sentence she would receive.

At sentencing, Mason received a prison term of two years for the resisting arrest offense and a 2 1/2-year probation term will begin once she’s released.

Mason was accused of taking the vehicle from Cedar City Motors in Mattoon on May 21.

She was also accused of struggling with a police officer, causing the officer to fall and hurt a knee, on Aug. 7. The officer’s injury made that charge a felony offense.

Probation requirements for Mason once she’s released from prison include following the recommendations from evaluations for substance abuse treatment and other counseling.

She also received a record of unsuccessfully completing the probation sentence from a January conviction in connection with an earlier resisting police incident.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Mason based on recommendations from Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

