Mattoon woman sentenced for vehicle theft, injuring officer

CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to prison followed by probation for stealing a vehicle and injuring a police officer.

Latasha N. Mason, 28, of Mattoon, received the sentence for her conviction on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting police.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in October with no agreement on the sentence she would receive.

At sentencing, Mason received a prison term of two years for the resisting arrest offense and a 2 1/2-year probation term will begin once she’s released.

Mason was accused of taking the vehicle from Cedar City Motors in Mattoon on May 21.

She was also accused of struggling with a police officer, causing the officer to fall and hurt a knee, on Aug. 7. The officer’s injury made that charge a felony offense.

Probation requirements for Mason once she’s released from prison include following the recommendations from evaluations for substance abuse treatment and other counseling.