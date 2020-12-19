 Skip to main content
Mattoon woman sentenced to prison for meth possession
CHARLESTON — Methamphetamine found during a traffic stop resulted in a prison sentence for a Mattoon woman.

Monica A. Gray, 44, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing her of having the drug that police found during the Oct. 28 stop in Mattoon.

Monica Gray

Monica Gray was sentenced to prison for having methamphetamine in Mattoon.

With the agreement that was reached, Gray was sentenced to prison for three years and a charge that accused her of also having methamphetamine on Jan. 15 was dismissed.

Prison time wasn’t required for the conviction but Gray faced the possibility of a prison term of up to 10 years. She was eligible for twice the usual maximum sentence because of her criminal record.

Gray’s prior convictions included a methamphetamine possession case from 2015. She also served earlier prison sentences for convictions for burglary, forgery and drug possession, records show.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Gray by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Chris Wetzel recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

