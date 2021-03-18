Michigan man gets probation for meth possession, theft in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — A man received the maximum probation term possible when he admitted to having methamphetamine and stealing property at a Mattoon motel.

Bryan A. Shupe, 32, whose address on record is in Kincheloe, Michigan, formerly of Charleston, pleaded guilty to charges of methamphetamine possession and theft.

Shupe was accused of stealing a computer and other items from a man at the Motel 6 in Mattoon on June 3, and the offense was a felony because of the value of the stolen items.

The methamphetamine charge resulted when, according to records, police found the drug in Shupe's possession when they arrested him on an outstanding warrant in Mattoon on Jan. 3.

With the agreement reached, Shupe was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation with terms including an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.