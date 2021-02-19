Minnesota man charged after fleeing Mattoon police in stolen vehicle, on foot

MATTOON — A Minnesota man has been charged after fleeing from Mattoon police in a stolen vehicle and then on foot late Thursday evening.
The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed felony charges of fleeing police and possessing a stolen vehicle, plus a misdemeanor charge of driving on a revoked license, against Tyree D. Neal, 24, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Friday following his arrest.
A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that officers took Neal into custody at 11:37 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South 21st Street on preliminary charges that also included criminal damage to property.
The charges allege that Neal took possession of a vehicle that night from the area of the 700 block of East Rudy Avenue without owner consent. The charges further allege that when officers located the vehicle being driven by Neal, he fled in this vehicle and disobeyed multiple traffic laws along the way.
After the vehicle was stopped, Neal allegedly continued to flee from police by way of running from this vehicle. Neal was eventually apprehended and taken to the Coles County jail. Police said the vehicle owner subsequently determined that Neal had allegedly also damaged the vehicle during the incident.
During a court hearing on Thursday, Neal's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $2,000 bond in order to be released from custody. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 4.