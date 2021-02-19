Minnesota man charged after fleeing Mattoon police in stolen vehicle, on foot

MATTOON — A Minnesota man has been charged after fleeing from Mattoon police in a stolen vehicle and then on foot late Thursday evening.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed felony charges of fleeing police and possessing a stolen vehicle, plus a misdemeanor charge of driving on a revoked license, against Tyree D. Neal, 24, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Friday following his arrest.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that officers took Neal into custody at 11:37 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South 21st Street on preliminary charges that also included criminal damage to property.

