Month after acquittal, Mattoon man faces new battery charges in unrelated case

MATTOON — Jesse A. Baird, the Mattoon man acquitted by a Coles County jury of aggravated battery last month, was arrested Wednesday on a new battery charge in an unrelated case.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed aggravated battery in a public place and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Baird, 30, on Wednesday following his arrested by the Mattoon Police Department.

A police department press release reported that Baird was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Charleston Avenue for allegedly punching a female subject during a domestic dispute while they were walking in the 800 block of that roadway. He was subsequently taken to the Coles County jail.

During a bond hearing on Wednesday, Baird was released from custody and had his preliminary hearing scheduled for May 20.