Motorized bicycle chase leads to Mattoon man facing firearm, drug charges

MATTOON — A man driving a motorized bicycle led police on a chase on Thursday that ultimately led to firearm and drug charges being filed against him in court, authorities said. 

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed felony charges of methamphetamine delivery, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and armed violence against Kyle R. Stewart, 32, of Mattoon on Friday following his arrest by the Mattoon Police Department.

According to police, the arrest occurred after Stewart fled on a motorized bicycle during a traffic stop. Police said Stewart subsequently wrecked the bicycle and fled the accident scene on foot. He was apprehended several blocks away at 12:13 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street.

Police said officers located a firearm with an extended magazine, multiple bags of methamphetamine, and prescription pills on and near the bicycle. Stewart has previous felony convictions and was on parole at the time through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

After his arrest, Stewart was taken to the Coles County jail. During a court hearing on Friday, Stewart's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $25,000 bond in order to be released from custody. Stephanie Corum was appointed to serve as the defense attorney for Stewart, whose preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16.

Stewart, Kyle R.

Stewart
