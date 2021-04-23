Moultrie County man doesn't show for sentencing, gets prison time

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County man who didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing received a 2½-year prison sentence for a trespassing conviction.

Austin L. Nelin, 23, of Sullivan received the prison term after the original probation sentence imposed in the case was revoked, a news release from the Moultrie County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The release said Nelin had been ordered to be present for the sentencing hearing, which proceeded without him after he failed to appear. Circuit Judge Jeremy Richey issued a no-bond arrest warrant because of the absence, it said.

