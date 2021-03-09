 Skip to main content
Moultrie County man gets prison for stealing money from apartment building laundry
Moultrie County man gets prison for stealing money from apartment building laundry

SULLIVAN — A man was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for stealing money from machines at a Sullivan laundry.

Jeremiah A. Weber, 40, of Sullivan received the sentence on the felony theft charge to which he pleaded guilty in January, according to a news release from the Moultrie County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Weber was accused of entering the laundry at Westport Apartments in Sullivan, where he lived at the time, on Sept. 26 and using keys he found to access the machines.

The charge was a felony because of Weber’s criminal record, which also meant he faced the possibility of up to six years in prison, twice the usual maximum.

At sentencing, State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver asked for the maximum prison term while Public Defender Marvin Hanson recommended probation. Moultrie County Circuit Judge Jeremy Richey imposed the sentence.

