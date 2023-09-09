NEOGA — A Neoga man accused of kicking a child during a basketball game at a park has been charged with felony aggravated battery.

Cumberland County State's Attorney Bryan Robbins filed this charge against Alan D. Baker, 59, after he was arrested Sept. 1. The charge includes the added factor of bodily harm against a child under age 13.

Baker is the EMS coordinator, a paid position, with the Neoga Fire Protection District and serves as assistant chief among its volunteer firefighters.

An Illinois State Police arrest synopsis sheet reported that a trooper was dispatched to Neoga the evening of Sept. 1 for a battery report involving a child younger than 13. The trooper subsequently spoke with this juvenile regarding the incident at Jennings Park.

The trooper said the juvenile explained that she and Baker often joke around while playing basketball and that she had kicked his legs in a joking manner, as she had done before. She said Baker ended up losing his balance on a slight hill and fell over.

"After Alan got up, Alan grabbed (the child) by the arms and kicked her twice. (The child) had a mark on her arm, a mark on her right leg, and a mark on her left leg. (The child) advised she was scared," the trooper said in the report.

The trooper said the child's parents were nearby but did not observe the altercation. Multiple witnesses came forward regarding the altercation.

The trooper also reported making contact with Baker and asking him about the incident. Baker admitted to kicking the child but said it was because he had told her to stop multiple times, the trooper said.

Cumberland County Circuit Court records showed that Baker is free on bond while awaiting a court hearing. The records do now show an entry of appearance for defense attorney yet.

