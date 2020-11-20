Normal Police on Baker sentencing: 'Rest in Peace Rica'

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department on Friday posted on social media about the life sentence handed down Thursday against Cynthia Baker for the murder of 8-year-old Rica Rountree.
"Normal PD would like to thank all those who assisted in this investigation and prosecution. During times like these it is easy to talk about the offender and their crime, however, let us all use this time to remember a life that was taken to soon. Rest in Peace Rica," the post read, which also included a photo of Rountree.
Baker, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, child endangerment and three counts of domestic battery after a weeklong trial last November.
During the trial, the jury saw videos that depicted Baker smacking Rica, forcing the child’s head against walls and repeatedly kneeing the child in the back. The video footage also showed the child naked and struggling to hold cans with her hands outstretched to her sides while Baker yelled, mocked and reminded her to keep her arms straight.
