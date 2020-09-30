Olney murder suspect arrested in Florida, police announce

OLNEY — Rick A. Meador, the Olney fugitive wanted in a murder investigation, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, the Illinois State Police announced.

Meador, 18, was taken into custody at the Bass Haven Campground in DeFuniak in Walton County. Taken into custody along with him was a 16-year-old Olney girl who had previously been listed as “missing and endangered” by police working the murder probe.

State Police investigators had described Meador as the prime suspect in the Sept. 6 killing of 19-year-old Kyle M. Johnson from Olney. He was shot multiple times and later died in hospital. He had been found at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel streets in Olney.

A news release from State Police said Meador was now being held in the Walton County Jail with bail on his arrest warrant set at $500,000; arrangements are pending to extradite him back to Richland County.

“The 16-year-old female was taken into protective custody by the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center,” the news release added.