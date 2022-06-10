One person injured, three detained after Sullivan shooting

SULLIVAN — Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning in Sullivan.

A State Police news release said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and that three individuals have been detained for questioning. The shooting occurred at approximately 3 a.m. at a residence in the 200 block of South Madison Street.

The release said the Sullivan Police Department and Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the State Police with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the State Police at 217-867-2050. Callers can remain anonymous.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

