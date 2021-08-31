 Skip to main content
Paris man charged with threatening police officer

Jason A. Salvato

Jason A. Salvato, arrested for threatening a public official and resisting a peace officer
CHARLESTON — A Paris man has been charged in Coles County with making threats against police responding to an incident.

Charleston police were called to a business in the  700 block of 7th Street on Tuesday, Aug. 24, to a report of a woman refusing to leave.

According to a police report, Jason A. Salvato, 38, continued to "interfere" with officers as they were attempting to leave the business after resolving the issue with the woman.

Salvato began by yelling at officers to release the woman from handcuffs and demanding to know what she was charged with. He then continued to "walk up behind" another officer "in a menacing manner," said the report.

Police say Salvato then stepped in front of the police car transporting the woman as the attending officer was attempting to leave the parking lot, leading to the decision to take him into custody.

The report says Salvato refused to follow directions and started to "fight" and tried to "pull away" from the officers, would not walk to the car and was  "combative." 

During processing, the report says Salvato "immediately started to be hostile and aggressive," and also told the arresting officer he would meet him after hours.

Salvato has been charged in Coles County Circuit Court with threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Salvato was released from custody after posting $750 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 20.

Tags

