Paris woman charged with reckless homicide, DUI for crash that left woman dead

MARSHAL — A Paris woman has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol following a Saturday crash in Clark County that killed one of her passengers.

Clark County State's Attorney Kyle Hutson filed charged against Shasta Hawes, 27, on Monday in connection with the crash between Martinsville and West Union that killed a 26-year-old woman from Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Illinois State Police reported that Hawes was driving south on County Road 1540E, just north of Wilderness Road, when the crash occurred at 10:49 p.m. Saturday. Hawes reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of her vehicle, and ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle then overturned, end over end, and came to rest on its top. Hawes and another passenger were uninjured, police said.

After being arrested, Hawes was taken to the Clark County jail. Her bond has been set at a level at which she would need to post $2,500 to be released from custody. Hawes' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

