Person of interest in Mattoon house fire found deceased, official says

MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Department has reported that a recent house fire is suspected to have been caused by arson and that a person of interest in this investigation was later found deceased in a Charleston cemetery.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said in a press release Monday morning that a joint investigation by the Mattoon Fire Department, Mattoon Police Department, and Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal determined that the house fire Wednesday morning at 805 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon was suspicious in nature because the evidence at the scene indicates that this fire was intentionally set.

The press release said that investigators identified a person of interest in connection with the fire and that the Mattoon Police Department tried to locate this individual. The release said investigators learned that this individual had dropped his pets off Wednesday morning at the Coles County Animal Shelter after the fire was reported.

According to the release, a Coles County Sherriff’s Office deputy found this individual deceased Saturday morning in Roselawn Cemetery, 1274 W. State St., Charleston.

On Monday, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers reported that the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the cemetery.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported that it, along with the Mattoon Police Department and the fire marshal's office, will consider this arson investigation closed at this time. The fire department will still be working with the property owner and insurance company throughout the remainder of the insurance company's investigation.

"Please keep the family, and property owners in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time," Hilligoss said in the release.