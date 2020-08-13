Plea deal struck in Coles County juror bribery case

Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the agreement, which Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum jointly recommended.

Earlier this month, Whitley, 42, also of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a bribery charge that accused him of recruiting Foss to offer the juror money and a job. His 2 1/2-year probation sentence for that conviction will begin once he’s released from prison.

The bribery was an effort to get the juror to say she did online research on Whitley’s DUI case during his trial, which could have led to a mistrial, according to evidence at earlier hearings.

Whitley was also accused of offering Foss, who was a mutual friend of Whitley’s the juror’s, a vehicle in exchange for his help; that charge was dismissed. The two men both worked at the Pilson automotive dealership at the time.

In January, Whitley was sentenced to three years in prison for the DUI, which was a felony because he has prior convictions for the offense.

Whitley was found guilty during the trial in April 2019 of driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2015.