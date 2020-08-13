Plea deal struck in Coles County juror bribery case

CHARLESTON — A man accused of bribing a juror on behalf of a DUI suspect pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Joshua D. Foss entered the plea to a felony charge but now has a chance for no record of a conviction if he completes his probation successfully.
Foss, 42, whose address on record is in Mattoon, was first accused of bribing the juror on behalf of Christopher K. Whitley, who’s serving a prison sentence for his DUI conviction and will spend time on probation for his part in the bribery.
With the agreement reached in his case, Foss pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing justice, which accused him of lying to police during their investigation.
Foss was sentenced to two years of probation, a type known as second chance. With the sentence, he could have no record of a conviction if he completes the sentence without violations.
Terms of the sentence included no contact the juror he was accused of trying to bribe.
The agreement was based largely of Foss’ lack of a criminal record, according to Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley.
Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the agreement, which Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum jointly recommended.
Earlier this month, Whitley, 42, also of Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a bribery charge that accused him of recruiting Foss to offer the juror money and a job. His 2 1/2-year probation sentence for that conviction will begin once he’s released from prison.
The bribery was an effort to get the juror to say she did online research on Whitley’s DUI case during his trial, which could have led to a mistrial, according to evidence at earlier hearings.
Whitley was also accused of offering Foss, who was a mutual friend of Whitley’s the juror’s, a vehicle in exchange for his help; that charge was dismissed. The two men both worked at the Pilson automotive dealership at the time.
In January, Whitley was sentenced to three years in prison for the DUI, which was a felony because he has prior convictions for the offense.
Whitley was found guilty during the trial in April 2019 of driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2015.
There was a mistrial declared in that case at one point, but not because of Foss’ alleged bribery attempt.
In that instance, another man who served on Whitley’s jury claimed he heard another juror say Whitley would “get what he deserved.”
Glenn later reinstated the guilty verdict, however, when the juror admitted fabricating the story. That incident led to the investigation that resulted in the bribery charges.
The juror who was accused of fabricating the story was also charged in connection with that incident.
Jacob R. Stephens, 24, of Mattoon was sentenced to probation when he pleaded guilty to an obstructing justice charge in November.
