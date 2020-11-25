Plot to kill drug dealer leads to arrest of Mattoon man, police say

MATTOON — A Mattoon man was arrested Wednesday on preliminary charges alleging solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
According to a news release from the Mattoon Police Department, the charges allege that Cody D. Cordes, 28, solicited another person to engage in the robbery and murder of at least two individuals at a residence in Champaign, where heroin sales occur. Cordes planned the robbery and murder of a heroin dealer in Champaign with the intent to gain drugs, cash, and more firearms. Cordes conspired with another person to engage in the crimes.
Police say Cordes was taken into custody at 5:13 p.m. in the 3800 block of Marshall Avenue in Mattoon after obtaining a shotgun to use in the killings.
Cordes was taken to the Coles County Jail. Mattoon authorities said Champaign authorities were notified of the location of the drug house as well as the identity of one of the intended victims.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
