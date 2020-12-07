Police: Coles County inmate threatened witness over jail phone

MATTOON — A man has been charged with using a Coles County jail telephone to threaten to kill a witness and that individual's child after he was arrested on a methamphetamine-related charge.

The Coles Count State's Attorney's Office has filed a felony charge of intimidation/physical harm against Mikyel D. Patton, 34, of Hazel Crest.

Patton was taken to the jail after being arrested by the Mattoon Police Department and the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force at 7:02 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue, police said.

Patton was taken into custody due to an active Coles County arrest warrant for delivery of a controlled substance, police said. That charge alleges Patton previously sold a quantity of meth in Mattoon.

The police also arrested Patton on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and intimidation of a witness, authorities said. The possession charge alleges that, at the time of his arrest, Patton was found to be in possession of a quantity of meth and a drug scale.

Police said the intimidation charge was added after Patton was transported to the jail. The charge alleges that Patton used a phone at the jail to contact a witness involved in this case.