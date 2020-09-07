Police hunt suspect after Olney man is shot to death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OLNEY — State Police said Monday a manhunt was underway after an Olney man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A news release from police named the victim as Kyle M. Johnson, 19, who was found mortally wounded at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel streets in Olney on Sunday. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

“Through information gathered during the investigation, a suspect was developed, and an arrest warrant issued for Rick A. Meador, 18,” the news release said. “Meador is described as a white male, 5-feet 11 inches tall, 155 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Meador may be accompanied by a juvenile female.”

Police said a major homicide investigation was moving ahead and also involved the Olney Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information can call State Police Special Agent Travis Rinehart at (217) 342-7881 or email him at Travis.Rinehart@illinois.gov.

