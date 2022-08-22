Police link two juveniles to BB gun property damage in Charleston, Mattoon

MATTOON — Two juveniles have been arrested for using BB guns to damage building and vehicle windows in Charleston and in Mattoon.

The Mattoon Police Department reported in a press release that officers responded on Sunday to dozens of complaints of damaged windows in both communities. It reported that personnel from both agencies were able to identify and safely apprehend the two juvenile suspects and BB gun evidence Monday morning.

Both juveniles admitted to their involvement in the property damage, the press release said. They were petitioned for the multiple offenses and released to their respective guardians.