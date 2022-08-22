Police link two juveniles to BB gun property damage in Charleston, Mattoon

MATTOON — Two juveniles have been arrested for using BB guns to damage building and vehicle windows in Charleston and in Mattoon.
The Mattoon Police Department reported in a press release that officers responded on Sunday to dozens of complaints of damaged windows in both communities. It reported thatpersonnel from both agencies were able to identify and safely apprehend the two juvenile suspects and BB gun evidence Monday morning.
Both juveniles admitted to their involvement in the property damage, the press release said. They were petitioned for the multiple offenses and released to their respective guardians.
CHS cross country teams
The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex.
Pictured, from the left, are Hadley Webb, Missy Brown, Kris Webb, Ellen Homann and Beth Wood taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex.
Charleston High School girls cross country coach Chris Hawk watches as some of his team members plant U.S. flags in the end zone of the school's Trojan Hill football field Saturday morning after they tookpart in the2022 Run for the Fallen.
Danah and Brad Himes of Charleston and their 12-year-old son, Simon, prepare to ring the end zone bell at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football fieldSaturday morning after taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen.
Family members of the late Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville display her biography and photo card during the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School'sTrojan Hill football and track complex. Bolinski died March 7, 2019, in a vehicle crash in Kuwait. Each Run for the Fallen participant receives a card memorializing a military service member from Illinois who has died in Afghanistan, Iraq or elsewhere in the ongoing War on Terrorism.
The 2022 Run for the Fallen was held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex.
CHS cross country teams
Walking for the fallen
Field of flags takes shape
Bell tolls in memory of the fallen
Remembering Sgt. Bolinski
