Police make arson arrest for Mattoon Christian Church fire

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss has said there is extensive water damage to the building's west side, plus heat and smoke damage throughout the top two floors. He has said his department requested Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office help with the investigation due to the costly damage to the building.

Associate Pastor Quinton Webb said on Sunday that the church has begun working with its insurance provider on assessing the fire damage. He said the church has not made arrangements yet for an alternative location for holding its services. The church also operates a food pantry.

Mattoon Christian Church has been located since at least 1967 in this building, which congregants have estimated was constructed circa 1918-1922 for use by a different denomination.

Mattoon fires in 2019

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.