Police make arson arrest for Mattoon Christian Church fire

MATTOON — A Mattoon man has been arrested for starting the fire that seriously damaged Mattoon Christian Church on Saturday, police said.
Police Chief Jason Taylor said Mattoon officers arrested Michael Kallis, 41, on a preliminary charge of arson early Sunday morning in connection to the fire at the three-story church building, 221 N. 19th St., across the road from the Mattoon Fire Department's station at City Hall.
Taylor said the Mattoon Police Department will release more information Monday morning about the arrest. Kallis remains in the custody of the Coles County jail.
The fire department has reported that crews were dispatched to this blaze at 4:45 a.m. Saturday after a police officer on patrol smelled smoke and tracked the odor to Mattoon Christian Church. They subsequently contained and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss has said there is extensive water damage to the building's west side, plus heat and smoke damage throughout the top two floors. He has said his department requested Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office help with the investigation due to the costly damage to the building.
Associate Pastor Quinton Webb said on Sunday that the church has begun working with its insurance provider on assessing the fire damage. He said the church has not made arrangements yet for an alternative location for holding its services. The church also operates a food pantry.
Mattoon Christian Church has been located since at least 1967 in this building, which congregants have estimated was constructed circa 1918-1922 for use by a different denomination.
