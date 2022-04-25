Police: Mattoon school shooter sentenced to 25 years in prison

CHARLESTON — The man who pleaded guilty to the 2017 shooting at Mattoon High School has been sentenced to 25 years in prison following a petition to revoke his stayed adult sentence, reported the Mattoon Police Department on Monday.

The police department reported in a press release that Josiah J. Lyons received this prison sentence on Friday, following a hearing that had been scheduled in Coles County Circuit Court. The judici.com court records website does not have a record listed yet for Friday's hearing.

In 2018, Lyons pled guilty to aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in connection with the Sept. 20, 2017 shooting in the high school cafeteria while he was a student there. Court and police documents have reported that a high school teacher began to subdue Lyons at nearly the same time as he fired the gun and the shot hit and injured another student.

At the time of his sentencing in 2018 in juvenile court, the judge advised Lyons that he would have him be subject to a duel sentencing approach through which he could be sentenced to serve up to 25 years in an adult prison if he committed another crime or violated terms of his juvenile sentence.

Speaking in 2018, then Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower said: "My office can file a petition to revoke or a petition to impose the adult sentence. "(Lyons) has the control. If he can comport his behavior, he can be done with this."

The police department reported on Monday that Lyons violated the terms of his extended juvenile jurisdiction when he was arrested in December, 2021 by Mattoon officers. He was subsequently charged with violation of violent offender registration. That charge alleged that Lyons, as a violent offender, failed to register his change of address from Toledo to Mattoon with law enforcement.

Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley has said he pursued the maximum penalty available against Lyons following his December 2021 arrest because Lyons stands guilty of the most “heinous” of offenses in connection with the school shooting.

