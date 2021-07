Police: Mattoon woman punched, struck juvenile

MATOON — Preliminary charges have been filed against a Mattoon woman for domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child.

The woman, 32, was arrested Wednesday.

Police in a statement said she punched a juvenile, pulled her hair, and struck her with a kitchen utensil over several days.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

