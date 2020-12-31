 Skip to main content
Police say 2 spray-painted graffiti at Charleston park
CHARLESTON — Two men were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of spray painting graffiti at Charleston’s skate park.

Charleston police in a statement said the two men, ages 20 and 19, both of Charleston, are also suspected of spray painting graffiti at three other Charleston locations.

The release said officers responded to a report of the spray painting at the skate park at 300 Vine Ave., but the suspects had left the area by the time officers arrived.

However, they were located based on a witness’ vehicle description and the two men then admitted painting the graffiti at the skate park, it said.

The release said similar graffiti was also located at the nearby NeCo Fields and Brown Shoe Factory building as well as at Sister City Park.

The men were arrested on suspicion of damage to government-supported property, which would be a felony offense.

Coles County court records don’t show any charges yet on file against the two men in connection with the incident.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

