Police say 4 involved in Charleston home break-in

CHARLESTON — Four people were arrested early Sunday after what police say was a home break-in in Charleston during which a woman and a child were injured.

The incident took place about 2 a.m. Sunday on West Locust Avenue at the residence of the woman and her daughter, Charleston police Chief Chad Reed said.

The suspects forced their way into the residence and, during the confrontation that followed, the 29-year-old woman was hit in her head and the 1-year-old girl received a bump on her head, Reed said.

The suspects were identified as Dashawn A. Hanton, 26; Dezera N. Hanton, 24; Kaaba H. Phillips, 24; and Laticia B. McNuckle, 38, all of Mattoon.

Reed said the suspects left the scene after the confrontation and a Coles County sheriff's deputy later located their vehicle in Mattoon. Mattoon police helped stop the vehicle and make the arrests, he said.

The incident was apparently the result of a domestic dispute between Phillips and the woman who lived at the residence, Reed also said.

Dezera Hanton, Phililps and McNuckle are jailed with preliminary charges including home invasion and child battery, according to Coles County Sheriff's Office records. They show that Dashawn Hanton is jailed on suspicion of trespassing.