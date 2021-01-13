Police say man used crack cocaine at Mattoon coin laundry

MATTOON — Police officers in Mattoon made two arrests on drug charges early Tuesday evening, including one involving a man who was allegedly using crack cocaine at a coin laundry.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that a 69-year-old Mattoon man was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance regarding the crack cocaine.

The arrest reportedly occurred at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday after police were called to check on a "suspicious male" inside D-Co Laundry, located at 12th Street and Dewitt Avenue, using illegal drugs. The man was allegedly found to be in possession of crack cocaine.