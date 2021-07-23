Police searching for Charleston stabbing suspect

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying the suspect in a stabbing that occurred while the victim was sleeping.

Police in a statement said that the investigation began after officers responded at 3:20 a.m. June 13 to the 1500 block of Edgar Drive in response to a stabbing that had just occurred. Officers subsequently determined that a person, most likely known to the victim, entered a residence unlawfully and attacked the sleeping victim there.

Police reported that the stabbing victim was able to go seek assistance from a neighbor, who contacted emergency services. The victim was later treated and later released from the hospital.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the suspect or other aspects of this incident is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department by calling 217-345-8402 or visiting its Facebook page. Anonymous information can also be left by calling Coles County Crime Stoppers at (866) 345-8488 or going to P3Tips.com for a possible reward.

The police department did not release any other information in its press release late Friday afternoon, and additional information was not available afterwards.

