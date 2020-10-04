 Skip to main content
Police seek to question Mattoon man in connection with stabbing
Police seek to question Mattoon man in connection with stabbing

MATTOON — Police are seeking information about a Mattoon man who investigators want to question about a stabbing early Sunday.

Mattoon police in a statement said officers responded at 5:16 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 2300 block of Champaign Avenue. They found a 27-year-old male who had been stabbed in the torso, police said.

The victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Daniel L. Cox Jr., 33, of Mattoon. Police said witnesses at the scene reported that Cox was present during the incident and that he is a person of interest that police would like to interview. Anyone with information regarding Cox is asked to contact Mattoon police via Facebook or call Coles County Crimestoppers at 1-866-345-8488.

Daniel, Cox Jr.

Cox
