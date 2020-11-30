Police: 'Voices' urged man to set fire to Mattoon church

MATTOON — The man charged with setting fire to a Mattoon church told police that "voices" in his head urged him to set the blaze as a way of helping the congregation, officials said Monday.

Michael J. Kallis, 41, of Mattoon was charged Monday with arson to a place of worship and vehicle theft conspiracy, both felony charges, regarding the fire Saturday that did extensive damage to Mattoon Christian Church.

According to a Mattoon Police Department news release, Kallis is not a member of the church and only frequented the area due to a food bank being run from the church building.

Officials said Kallis told investigators that he heard voices in his head that urged him to “help” the church, so he decided to burn it down so that the congregation could obtain insurance money.

The fire was discovered by a police officer on patrol at approximately 4:45 a.m. According to police, Kallis also stole an item from within the church, and that he then stole a vehicle to get away from the scene.

Kallis was taken into custody at 5:01 a.m. Sunday at the train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave., while awaiting a train just two blocks from the fire scene.

