Police: 'Voices' urged man to set fire to Mattoon church

MATTOON — The man charged with setting fire to a Mattoon church told police that "voices" in his head urged him to set the blaze as a way of helping the congregation, officials said Monday.
Michael J. Kallis, 41, of Mattoon was charged Monday with arson to a place of worship and vehicle theft conspiracy, both felony charges, regarding the fire Saturday that did extensive damage to Mattoon Christian Church.
According to a Mattoon Police Department news release, Kallis is not a member of the church and only frequented the area due to a food bank being run from the church building.
Officials said Kallis told investigators that he heard voices in his head that urged him to “help” the church, so he decided to burn it down so that the congregation could obtain insurance money.
The fire was discovered by a police officer on patrol at approximately 4:45 a.m. According to police, Kallis also stole an item from within the church, and that he then stole a vehicle to get away from the scene.
Kallis was taken into custody at 5:01 a.m. Sunday at the train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave., while awaiting a train just two blocks from the fire scene.
Support Local Journalism
The use of methamphetamine is believed to have played a major role in this incident, police said.
Kallis is in the custody of the Coles County jail. During a hearing on Monday, Kallis' bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $10,000 bond in order to be released from custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.
No injuries were caused by the fire, but the three-story church building sustained heavy damage. Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss has said there is extensive water damage to the building's west side, plus heat and smoke damage throughout the top two floors.
Associate Pastor Quinton Webb said on Sunday that the church has begun working with its insurance provider on assessing the fire damage. He said the church has not made arrangements yet for an alternative location for holding its services.
Mattoon Christian Church has been located since at least 1967 in this building, which congregants have estimated was constructed circa 1918-1922 for use by a different denomination.
Mattoon fires in 2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.