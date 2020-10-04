Police: Woman faces DUI charge in Clark County crash that killed 1

WEST UNION — A Paris woman faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol for a crash late Saturday in southeast Clark County, Illinois State Police said.

Police in a statement said that a 2013 Jeep driven by Shasta Hawes, 27, of Paris, was traveling south on County Road 1540E, just north of Wilderness Road, when the crash occurred at 10:49 p.m. Hawes reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of her vehicle, and ran off the left side of the road, police said. The vehicle then overturned end over end and came to rest on its top.

The front seat passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Terre Haute, Indiana, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County coroner, police said.

Hawes and her rear passenger were uninjured, police said.

The State Police cited Hawes with preliminary charges of reckless homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. The crash occurred between Martinsville and West Union.

