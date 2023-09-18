TOLEDO — Pretrial release for the defendant charged with murdering a Lerna man was denied on Monday during a hearing necessitated by the end of cash bail in Illinois.

Lance Newcomb, 25, of Robinson is now set to continue to be held at the Cumberland County jail on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the shooting death of Ryan Waggoner, 55.

Newcomb, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled to return to court for a status hearing on Sept. 25.

During a July 10 bond hearing, his bond was set at a level at which would require the posting of $200,000 to be released from the jail.

However, the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act went into effect on Monday with its provision that cash bail be abolished as a condition of a person's release before trial. Consequently, Cumberland County State's Attorney Bryan Robbins filed a motion to deny Newcomb pretrial release.

The act does include a provision that defendants facing certain charges, including first-degree murder, can still be held in custody while they await trial. A judge also can still keep individuals in jail before trial if a prosecutor successfully argues that they represent a flight risk or danger to the community.

Robbins argued during Monday's hearing that the Illinois State Police has gathered evidence that Newcomb fatally shot his father figure, Waggoner, on June 2 at this man's rural Lerna home and then dismembered, burnt and attempted to dispose of the body.

"I think his past behavior in this case shows the defendant is a danger to the community," Robbins said. He said that the State Police's investigation also showed that Newcomb may have been planning to flee the state.

Public defender Shon Park argued in response that the state's attorney has only presented circumstantial evidence linking Newcomb to the death of Waggoner and that his client has not been shown to be a potential threat to the community.

The defense attorney said Newcomb could be confined to home for his pretrial release with electronic monitoring while undergoing any needed mental health evaluations and substance abuse treatment.

Judge Jonathan Braden said he felt that the state's attorney had proven his argument that there is evidence indicating Newcomb committed the alleged violent crimes and that he would be a threat if released.

"I am going to find your pretrial release would present a clear and present danger to the community," Braden said.

