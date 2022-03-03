Racist, anti-Semitic flyers found on Eastern Illinois University campus

CHARLESTON - The Eastern Illinois University community was the target of anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic fliers that were found throughout campus earlier this week.

According to EIU's University Police Department, fliers containing anti-Semitic stereotypes and links to propaganda websites were found in plastic bags with rocks across campus as late as Wednesday afternoon.

EIU President David Glassman released a statement Wednesday condemning the fliers.

“It goes without saying that such materials have no place on our campus or in society, as they categorically contradict the university’s deep commitments to diversity and inclusivity. EIU unconditionally condemns the hatred, propaganda, and — quite frankly — profound ignorance these materials espouse,” Glassman said in an email to the campus community. “Along those lines, EIU’s administration remains unapologetically proud of the work EIU and its students and employees do every day to develop responsible citizens and leaders committed to fairness, equity, and opportunity for all.”

Anti-semitic messages have also been found recently in the parking lots at Lake Land College and across the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana campus.

The EIU University Police Department is asking anyone who finds such propaganda on campus to call 217-581-3213.

"EIU leaders will continue to work alongside all members of our campus and community to confront these challenges and to foster a true sense of belonging for all. Hatred and bigotry will never be given safe harbor at EIU," Glassman said in the email.

