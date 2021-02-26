Resentencing leads to reduced prison term for man convicted of 2016 fatal shooting in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — A man received a new sentence Friday for his conviction in connection with a 2016 fatal shooting in Mattoon, resulting in a prison term of about half of what was first imposed.
The resentencing for James Todd Shafer in connection with the shooting death of Ciara Faires was based on an appellate court ruling concerning the charge for which he should have been convicted.
Shafer, now 29, was sentenced on Friday to total of 27 years in prison, while he received a 53-year prison term at his first sentencing in 2018.
Shafer and another man, Shawn D. Adamson, were both convicted of first-degree murder in connection with Faires' death on June 18, 2016. An appellate court also reversed Adamson's conviction and he awaits a new trial.
Shafer and Adamson did not act together in the shooting, evidence in their cases showed. Rather, Shafer was convicted for firing the fatal shot while Adamson was convicted for being behind what led to the shooting.
Shafer fired shots through an apartment door while believing Adamson and others were outside in an attempt to confront him. Instead, one of the shots hit Faires, who was Shafer's girlfriend and had just exited the apartment because of an argument and was still outside at the time.
The November ruling from the 4th District Appellate Court said the reckless nature of the incident didn't warrant a conviction for first-degree murder. The appellate court ordered Shafer resentenced for second-degree murder and for his conviction for possession of a weapon of a felon.
Second-degree murder applies to someone killing another person because of a threat but the act that resulted in the death not being justified.
On Friday, Coles County Circuit Judge Brien O'Brien ordered the maximum prison term of 20 years for the second-degree murder offense. The seven-year sentence the judge imposed for the weapons possession conviction had to be added to that, resulting in a 27-year sentence.
Shafer received credit on his sentence for his time jailed before trial and in prison so far, which came to just more than 4 1/2 years. O'Brien also recommended him for a prison system drug treatment program.
During the hearing, Shafer apologized to Faires' family, called the shooting a mistake and blamed his drug use for his criminal actions. As he did during Shafer's first sentencing hearing, O'Brien admonished him for putting Faires in harm's way.
State's Attorney Jesse Danley described Shafer's statement as "hollow words" and asked for the maximum sentence, which would have included 14 years for the weapons offense.
Public Defender Anthony Ortega didn't make a specific recommendation on a sentence but said one nearer the minimum would still serve justice.
Adamson, now 40, also received a 53-year prison term for his conviction, but the appellate court overturned it in July.
Among the appellate court's findings was that Adamson's trial attorneys were ineffective, including in their failing to object to the jury hearing a transcript of Shafer's testimony.
Shafer, whose trial took place about a week before Adamson's, refused to answer questions when called to testify. The prosecution was then allowed to present the jury with the transcript of his testimony from his own trial.
The appellate court ordered a new trial for Adamson. There's currently no trial date in place but he is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 23.
Before the shooting, Adamson and two other men were looking for Shafer and another man for not returning guns provided to them to commit a robbery, the trial evidence indicated.
They found Shafer at a friend's apartment and Adamson might have fired a gun while they were outside, leading Shafer to return fire and hit Faires.
The two men with Adamson, Kevin Johnson and Matthew Cook, eventually pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection with the shooting.