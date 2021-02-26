Resentencing leads to reduced prison term for man convicted of 2016 fatal shooting in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — A man received a new sentence Friday for his conviction in connection with a 2016 fatal shooting in Mattoon, resulting in a prison term of about half of what was first imposed.

The resentencing for James Todd Shafer in connection with the shooting death of Ciara Faires was based on an appellate court ruling concerning the charge for which he should have been convicted.

Shafer, now 29, was sentenced on Friday to total of 27 years in prison, while he received a 53-year prison term at his first sentencing in 2018.

Shafer and another man, Shawn D. Adamson, were both convicted of first-degree murder in connection with Faires' death on June 18, 2016. An appellate court also reversed Adamson's conviction and he awaits a new trial.

Shafer and Adamson did not act together in the shooting, evidence in their cases showed. Rather, Shafer was convicted for firing the fatal shot while Adamson was convicted for being behind what led to the shooting.