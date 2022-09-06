Runaway former cop pleads guilty to fleeing, opts for bench trial on rape charges

CHARLESTON — A former Charleston police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the terms of his bail while awaiting trial on charges he raped a 17-year-old girl.

In July 2014, David Iwaniw failed to appear in court ahead of a status hearing for two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of child pornography. He remained on the Coles County Most Wanted List for seven years before his arrest by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Iwaniw now faces up to seven years in prison for fleeing the county and country.

Now back in custody, Iwaniw has requested a bench trial on the 2013 sex charges. During the bench trial, scheduled for Oct. 3, Judge James Glenn will hear the evidence and make a ruling on Iwaniw's guilt or innocence.

According to a police report, Iwaniw is accused of raping the minor in his residence and threatening to “hunt her down if she told anyone what happened and that if she told, no one would believe her because he was a police officer.”

The then 17-year-old also told police Iwaniw told her to say she was 18 as he recorded the rape.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 29 for the the bail violation charge and the sex charges if he is found guilty.