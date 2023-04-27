NEOGA — A Neoga man that was the subject a police manhunt has been apprehended in Kentucky.

According to the Illinois State Police, James M. Walthers was arrested Wednesday by officers of the U.S. Marshals Service in Princeton, Kentucky. He remains in custody at the Caldwell County Jail, awaiting extradition.

Walthers, 51, is charged in Cumberland County Circuit Court with aggravated battery in connection with an April 20 incident.

According to authorities, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 12:08 p.m. to a domestic incident in the 400 block of County Road 600N in rural Neoga. Walthers had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, which led to an extensive, but unsuccessful, search that included the state police.

No other information about the incident that led to the charges or his arrest has been released.

