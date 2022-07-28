September trial set for Charleston man accused of murder

CHARLESTON — A Charleston man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2021 appeared in the court for the first time since being deemed fit to stand trial.

Joshua A. Fairchild was recently returned to the custody of the Coles County Sheriff's Office and appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon. He is accused of the 2021 murder of Cheleta Branch.

Fairchild's trial is set to begin Sept. 12 with a final pre-trial hearing on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. He is facing up to 60 years in prison if he is found guilty of the murder.

During Fairchild's appearance Thursday, Detective Scott Workman of the Charleston Police Department answered questions regarding the circumstances that led to his arrest.

On June 25, 2021, Charleston police officers were dispatched to perform a wellbeing check on Branch, who had not been in contact with her mother since the previous month, according to a police report.

When officers arrived they were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence until they attempted to enter the home. When doing so, Fairchild responded to the officers and came out of the residence to speak with them.

Fairchild told police Branch was not at the residence and they would need a warrant to search the home. Workman and the police report noted Fairchild appeared to be shaking and had tremors in his face, as well as a strong odor similar to decomposition coming from the home.

Officers obtained a warrant to enter the residence and were met with an "incredibly strong" smell of decomposition. They were unable to find anyone in the residence but found a pile of clothing, sleeping bags, towels, sheets and more in the doorway between the living room and bedroom.

As police inspected the pile they discovered a "severely decomposed" body underneath the pile, according to Workman. Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers was sent to the home to investigate and the body could have been there for weeks but due to the conditions in the home they were unable to determine when the person had died.

Workman explained the body was later identified as Branch by her son.

Following the discovery of the body, Fairchild was interviewed by police when he allegedly told detectives he and Branch got into a verbal argument that turned physical. Fairchild told police a knife was involved in the altercation and that he used it in self-defense when he stabbed Branch in the neck repeatedly.

Fairchild allegedly told police he needed to "bleed (Branch) out" to ensure she was dead and that he also placed Branch in a chokehold. He told police he knew Branch wanted to die because she had a look in her eyes similar to one he has seen in movies.

Police took several knives from the home, including one with a broken tip that is believed to have been used in the altercation between Fairchild and Branch.