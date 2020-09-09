Sexual assault charge against Charleston man dismissed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A sexual assault charge against a Charleston man was dismissed based on new evidence of the intellectual disability of the woman he was accused of assaulting.

Jordan B. Katz, 20, was accused of having sex with the 19-year-old woman on Jan. 17.

He was arrested after it was reported to police and because of indications that, at the time, the woman’s mental capacity meant she couldn’t legally consent.

However, a more recent test indicated the woman’s mental capacity was diminished but not to the point of her being “severely” disabled, according to the case’s prosecutor.

The new indicator meant the woman’s condition didn’t meet the legal level of being unable to consent to sex, Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone said.

She explained that the woman received a new IQ test in order to be move into a group home.

Schiavone said that meant the evidence against Katz had changed and led her to move that the charge against him be dismissed. Circuit Judge James Glenn granted Schiavone's motion to dismiss the charge.