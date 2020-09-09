 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sexual assault charge against Charleston man dismissed
0 comments
alert

Sexual assault charge against Charleston man dismissed

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A sexual assault charge against a Charleston man was dismissed based on new evidence of the intellectual disability of the woman he was accused of assaulting.

Jordan B. Katz, 20, was accused of having sex with the 19-year-old woman on Jan. 17.

He was arrested after it was reported to police and because of indications that, at the time, the woman’s mental capacity meant she couldn’t legally consent.

However, a more recent test indicated the woman’s mental capacity was diminished but not to the point of her being “severely” disabled, according to the case’s prosecutor.

Updated: Eastern Illinois University reports 10.5% enrollment gain

The new indicator meant the woman’s condition didn’t meet the legal level of being unable to consent to sex, Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone said.

She explained that the woman received a new IQ test in order to be move into a group home.

Schiavone said that meant the evidence against Katz had changed and led her to move that the charge against him be dismissed. Circuit Judge James Glenn granted Schiavone's motion to dismiss the charge.

She said she disagrees with the way the law addresses the mental capacity issue and still feels Katz’s actions were unacceptable.

Attorney Bradford Rau, who represented Katz in the case, wasn’t available for comment.

Katz was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, an offense that requires a prison sentence of six to 30 years with a conviction.

Records in the case say a relative of the woman contacted police after the woman said she and Katz engaged in intercourse.

Watch now: Coles County Board puts time limits on public comments

The woman also told an investigating police officer that she engaged in intercourse with Katz, the records say. She told the officer she never told Katz she didn’t want to have sex with him but she thought he would force her to if she declined, they say.

When Katz was interviewed, he first denied any sexual contact with the woman, according to the case records.

He later said the woman fondled him before ultimately saying they engaged in intercourse, though he said he was intoxicated and fell asleep before the sex act ended, they say.

JG-TC mugshot gallery

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News