Sexual assault charge against Charleston man dismissed

The new indicator meant the woman’s condition didn’t meet the legal level of being unable to consent to sex, Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone said.
She explained that the woman received a new IQ test in order to be move into a group home.
Schiavone said that meant the evidence against Katz had changed and led her to move that the charge against him be dismissed. Circuit Judge James Glenn granted Schiavone's motion to dismiss the charge.
She said she disagrees with the way the law addresses the mental capacity issue and still feels Katz’s actions were unacceptable.
Attorney Bradford Rau, who represented Katz in the case, wasn’t available for comment.
Katz was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, an offense that requires a prison sentence of six to 30 years with a conviction.
Records in the case say a relative of the woman contacted police after the woman said she and Katz engaged in intercourse.
The woman also told an investigating police officer that she engaged in intercourse with Katz, the records say. She told the officer she never told Katz she didn’t want to have sex with him but she thought he would force her to if she declined, they say.
When Katz was interviewed, he first denied any sexual contact with the woman, according to the case records.
He later said the woman fondled him before ultimately saying they engaged in intercourse, though he said he was intoxicated and fell asleep before the sex act ended, they say.