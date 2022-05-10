Shelby County homicide accomplice charged with battery in jail

SHELBYVILLE — A man who is awaiting sentencing on a homicide concealment charge has been accused of committing battery in the Shelby County jail.

State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke reported in a press release that Thomas M. Miller, 21, of Decatur has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, Class 3 felonies with a potential extended term sentencing range of 3-10 years in prison.

The charges allege that Miller knowingly caused bodily harm to the alleged victim on April 24 by striking him in the head while both were located at the jail. The charges also allege that the physical contact was of an insulting or provoking nature. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

Miller is being held without bond after pleading guilty on March 21 to the offenses of concealment of a homicidal death and unlawful possession of a converted vehicle.

Those charges alleged that he helped Clayton Anderson, 26, stuff the body of Anderson's 72-year-old grandmother, Sherry Hubbartt, into a closet of her Clarksburg home and cover it with a blanket. Miller also pleaded guilty to possession of the grandmother’s stolen car.

The concealment of a homicide charge carries a penalty of up to 24 years in prison and the car possession offense has a sentencing range of three to 14 years.

Court records report that Anderson had strangled Hubbartt to death in April 2021 during an argument. Hubbartt was known to be frightened of her grandson and had an order of protection against him at the time of her death. Anderson pleaded guilty in October to murder and is serving a sentence of natural life.

Prosecution evidence had shown that Anderson and Miller had gone on a shopping spree with Hubbartt’s debit card as they fled across the country in Hubbartt’s car. They were intercepted on April 17, 2021 by the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and were caught after a high-speed chase through the Las Vegas strip.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on those two charges during a hearing on May 23.

A hearing on the aggravated battery charges is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11. Kroncke reported that if Miller is convicted of the aggravated battery charges, any resulting prison sentence will be mandatorily consecutive in addition to the prison sentence on the other, unrelated charges.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

