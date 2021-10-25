Shelby County man charged with spitting on officer

SHELBYVILLE — A 21-year-old Shelbyville man remains jailed on charges of spitting on a police officer and resisting arrest, officials said

According to a news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Dalton M. Maness spat on an officer and injured three other officers Sunday as they were taking him into custody.

Those actions led to the filing of aggravated resisting of a police officer and aggravated battery to a police officer in Shelby County Circuit Court.

Maness also faces charges of unlawful possession of a converted vehicle and burglary which allege Maness entered a truck with the intent to commit a theft and then possessed a separate, stolen GMC truck. Kroncke said the officers located the stolen GMC after it crashed into a residence located on First Street in Shelbyville.

His bond is set at $50,000, requiring him to post $5,000 to be released. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.