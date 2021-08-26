Shelby County man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child

SHELBYVILLE — A Windsor man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

“A dangerous child predator has been removed from the community as a result of the collaboration of involved in this investigation,” Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a news release detailing the sentencing of Donald C. Ohmen, 40, on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Ohmen was arrested in November 2020 after the victim, who is less than 10-years-old, disclosed what happened. Prosecutors said evidence showed the sex abuse happened two months before the disclosure from the victim, and that Ohmen warned the victim not to tell anyone.

The crimes were initially reported to the Effingham Police Department and later were investigated by the Windsor Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Presiding Judge Martin Siemer said his primary consideration in sentencing was the “unfathomable harm” Ohmen caused to the victim, the news release said.

“The lengthy sentence will serve as a deterrent to others from committing similar crimes against innocent children,” Siemer said.

At least 85 percent of the prison sentence must be served and Ohmen must also register for life as a sexual predator, spending his natural life on parole after he finishes his prison term.

Kroncke commended the diligent efforts of all law enforcement agencies involved and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Illinois.

