Shelby County state's attorney announces resignation

SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke has announced her resignation, effective Jan. 31.

"In the role of an elected state's attorney, there are so many other responsibilities (administrative duties, civil case work, meetings, etc.) that courtroom work is generally left to assistant state's attorneys," Krocnke said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. "I have been a prosecutor for 25 years. I went to law school to be a prosecutor. I miss the trial work and am anxious to return to it."

Kroncke said she will become a member of the Special Prosecution Unit of the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office on Feb. 1.

As a special prosecutor, Kroncke will be called in to assist counties throughout the state to prosecute cases with conflicts of interest for the local state's attorney or to help when there is an overabundance of casework.

She said the Shelby County Board will appoint her successor.

In the news release, Kroncke said she proud of what has been accomplished during her tenure.

"As state’s attorney I have worked hard to improve the office, aggressively prosecute dangerous criminals, increase public safety and awareness, and to obtain justice for innocent crime victims," Kroncke said. "I am proud of my talented, dedicated, and hardworking colleagues employed by the state’s attorney’s office and of the many successes we have accomplished together."

Among the accomplishments highlighted by Kroncke is the 100% conviction rate on all jury and bench trials, and increases in the number of filings for serious crimes, juvenile abuse and neglect cases, and methamphetamine cases.

Kroncke was elected to the position in 2020. Prior to that she was first assistant state’s attorney in Macon County, which she joined in 2010.

