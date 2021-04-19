Shelbyville man arrested in murder of grandmother, police say

CLARKSBURG — Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Sherry Hubbartt from Clarksburg.

A news release from the Illinois State Police said Clayton L. Anderson, 25, of Shelbyville, understood to be Hubbartt’s grandson, has been booked on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder. Arrested along with him Sunday was Thomas M. Miller, 19, from Decatur; he was charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

In a news statement Monday, police said Hubbartt’s body had been found inside her home in the small community south of Shelbyville. Police had previously described her as being missing and that she had last been seen with Anderson.