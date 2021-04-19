 Skip to main content
Shelbyville man charged with killing his 72-year-old grandmother
Shelbyville man charged with killing his 72-year-old grandmother

  • Updated
CLARKSBURG — Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Sherry Hubbartt from Clarksburg.

A news release from the Illinois State Police said Clayton L. Anderson, 25, of Shelbyville, understood to be Hubbartt’s grandson, has been booked on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder. Arrested along with him Sunday was Thomas M. Miller, 19, from Decatur; he was charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

In a news statement Monday, police said Hubbartt’s body had been found inside her home in the small community south of Shelbyville. Police had previously described her as being missing and that she had last been seen with Anderson.

Police said the two suspects had been intercepted in Nevada by the Nevada Highway Patrol and taken into custody for what was described as “unrelated criminal charges” in that state. “Miller is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and Anderson was transported to an area hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada,” the statement added. The statement did not explain how Anderson was injured.

Police said that Anderson faces enhanced sentencing if convicted because it's alleged he committed the murder while an active order of protection was in effect involving himself and the victim. Further sentencing enhancements are also possible because of the age of the victim and the possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anderson is further charged with concealing a homicidal death.

Court records show that Hubbartt had an order of protection against Anderson filed in Shelby County Circuit Court. A petition for an emergency order of protection was filed on Oct. 8, 2020 and the court ruled sufficient evidence existed to warrant the petition during a hearing on Oct. 27, 2020. Anderson was not present for that hearing. A plenary order of protection can be effective for up to two years.

State Police said the effort to find the suspects was a joint operation involving the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the Shelby County State Attorney’s Office, Decatur Police, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said their investigations were continuing. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

