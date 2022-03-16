 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Shelbyville man charged with possessing substances containing meth; heroin

  • 0
Jeremy M. Taylor

SHELBYVILLE — A 44-year-old Shelbyville man is facing multiple counts in Shelby County ranging from armed violence and possession of substances containing methamphetamine as well as heroin.

Jeremy M. Taylor has been charged with two counts of armed violence stemming from his possessing a knife with a blade of at least three inches in length and a machete, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a news release.

He is also facing two counts of possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin.

Speeding through Shelby County at 115 mph nets multiple charges

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Shelbyville Police Department.

His bail was set at $50,000, requiring $5,000 to be released. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden to attend NATO, EU summits in Brussels to discuss Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News