Shelbyville man leads deputies on high-speed chase

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man has been charged in connection with a high-speed chase and putting the lives of pursuing deputies at danger because of his reckless driving.

In all, Chad Hammond, 49, of Shelbyville faces eight felony charges in Shelby County Circuit Court related to two separate incidents. The charges include aggravated fleeing of a police officer, possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction, driving with license revoked or suspended, aggravated assault, criminal damage to government property and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Shelby County State's Attorney Nicole Kroncke said in the new release that some of the charges stem from a May 17 incident during which Hammond fled from a Shelby County Sherriff's Department deputy at speeds greater than 20 mph above the speed limit and causing damage to the squad car.

Hammond is also accused of assaulting another deputy by driving in a way that put the officer at risk of being struck by the vehicle.

Kroncke said the leaving the scene of a personal injury accident charge stems from an incident that occurred Nov. 5, 2019 and involved an individual over the age of 60.

In both cases, Hammond is accused of driving on a suspended or revoked license with eight prior convictions for the same offense.

Bail was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is set for June 8.

