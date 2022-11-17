Shelbyville woman urinates on peace officers, prosecutor says

SHELBYVILLE — Hannah Strode is accused of making “contact of an insulting or provoking nature” with four police and corrections officers by urinating on them, according to a news release from the office of the Shelby County State’s Attorney.

She is also charged with trying to bite the hand of a Shelbyville police officer after earlier biting the hand and pulling the hair of a female member of her family.

State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said that, in all, the 27-year-old defendant faces four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and a charge of aggravated assault. She is also charged with one count of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction, all the charges stemming from an incident that occurred Monday.

Strode is due in Shelby County Circuit Court on Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing. She remained in the custody of the Shelby County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $50,000 requiring her to post a bond of $5,000 to be released.