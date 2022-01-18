Shots fired during fight in Charleston, 3 charged

CHARLESTON — Three men have been charged in Coles County Circuit Court in connection with a fight that included shots being fired Friday, Jan. 14, in Charleston.

A news release from the Charleston Police Department stated officers were dispatched at 1:15 p.m. to the report of a fight in the 1100 block of Vine Street.

"It is alleged that an altercation occurred between several male individuals resulting in shots being fired," the news release states. "Several subjects attempted to flee the area in a vehicle and a witness was able to provide a description of the vehicle as it left the area as well as provide updates until CPD officers were able to conduct a traffic stop and take several individuals into custody."

Charges have been filed against Austin Youngwolfe, Matthew Burgett and Adam Pickens. All remain in custody at the Coles County Jail.

Youngwolfe, 19, of Marshall, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and mob action. His bond was set at $300,000, which would require the posting of $30,000 to be released.

Burgett, 18, of Kansas, is charged with aggravated discharged of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, mob action and possession of firearm with a defaced serial number. His bond was set at $500,000, which would require $50,000 to be released.

Pickens, 33, is charged with mob action and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $100,000, which would require $10,000 to be released.

