Siren Report: Police response to DUI, injury crashes

Garry L. Gordon of Charleston was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol for his vehicle running off the road and ending up on its driver side at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 16 on Lincoln Highway Road at County Road 1000E. Gordon also was cited for obstruction of justice and improper lane use.

Mattoon police

A passenger car driven by Kevin L. Everhart of Mattoon ran off the road at 5:36 a.m. Monday and struck the front porch of a residence at 1905 DeWitt Avenue. Everhart reported that his brakes failed as his eastbound vehicle was approaching an intersection and he swerved to avoid the stopped vehicles there.

A scooter driven by Amanda M. Mitchell of Mattoon ran off the road at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at North 27th Street and Champaign Avenue. The Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service took her to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of injuries.

