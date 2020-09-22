Siren Report: Police response to DUI, injury crashes

Charleston police
Lillie J. Cox of Hume was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign for a collision between her SUV and a van driven by Steven R. Stanfield of Charleston at 1:28 p.m. Friday at 18th Street and Garfield Avenue. The impact from the southbound van caused the car to overturn onto its passenger side. Charleston Fire Department ambulance crews took Cox, Stanfield and Stanfield's passenger, Julie A. Stanfield of Charleston, to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of injuries.
Coles County sheriff
A car drive by Katelyn M. Hutson of Tuscola ran off the road at 10:55 a.m. Sunday on Illinois Route 16 at County Road 200E. The Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service took Hutson and her passenger, Michael A. Tarby of Tuscola, to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of injuries.
-- -- --
Tony G. Warman Jr. of Westfield was ticketed for failing to report a crash for his compact SUV hitting a guard rail at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Illinois Route 16 at Polecat Creek east of Ashmore. The vehicle also ran off the road, went through a ditch, and struck a drainage pipe while returning to the road. The vehicle lost its front passenger side tire and its rim then cut grooves into the asphalt as it continued east to Illinois Route 49, where the vehicle turned south and pulled off the road.
-- -- --
Garry L. Gordon of Charleston was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol for his vehicle running off the road and ending up on its driver side at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 16 on Lincoln Highway Road at County Road 1000E. Gordon also was cited for obstruction of justice and improper lane use.
Mattoon police
A passenger car driven by Kevin L. Everhart of Mattoon ran off the road at 5:36 a.m. Monday and struck the front porch of a residence at 1905 DeWitt Avenue. Everhart reported that his brakes failed as his eastbound vehicle was approaching an intersection and he swerved to avoid the stopped vehicles there.
-- -- --
A scooter driven by Amanda M. Mitchell of Mattoon ran off the road at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at North 27th Street and Champaign Avenue. The Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service took her to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of injuries.
-- -- --
Flinard D. Fletcher of Sullivan was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol for a collision between his compact SUV and a car driven by Jordan I. Russell of Mattoon at 3:40 p.m. Saturday at DeWitt Avenue and North 21st Street. The compact SUV came to rest in the front yard of a nearby residence. Fletcher also was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving while license suspended.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.