St. Louis man arrested on cocaine, weapon charges after crash on I-70 in Clark County

MARSHALL — A St. Louis man was arrested on cocaine and weapon charges following a two vehicle crash Saturday evening on Interstate 70 in Clark County, reported Illinois State Police District 12 in Effingham.

A State Police press release stated that the collision occurred at 8:06 p.m. as a Mercedes-Benz sedan, driven by the 43-year-old St. Louis man, and a Ford pickup truck, driven by a 39-year-ol Weslaco, Texas man, were both traveling west on I-70 near milepost 144.

Police said a tire on the sedan blew out, causing this vehicle to sideswipe the truck. The driver of the sedan then reportedly lost control and ran off the road to the left, where the sedan then rolled over and came to rest upright in the center median. Police said the truck came to rest in the westbound passing lane.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and the driver of the sedan was uninjured, police said. The passing lane was closed for approximately two hours during the crash investigation.